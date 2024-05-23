Reds minor leaguer hits longest home run in baseball this season

The home run to right-center field in the seventh inning hit the scoreboard and helped the Bats beat the Toledo Mud Hens 7-5. The home run had an exit velocity of 114.8 miles per hour and a launch angle of 25 degrees.

Aaron Judge, of the New York Yankees, owns the longest home run of the 2024 season at the big-league level: 473 feet on May 9. Pedro León, of the Sugar Land Space Cowboys previously owned the longest Triple-A home run: 479 feet on April 27.

Since being optioned to Louisville, Burdick has hit .243 with five runs and 11 RBIs in 19 games.

The Miami Marlins drafted Burdick in the third round in 2019. He made his big-league debut in August 2022 and hit .207 with four home runs and 11 RBIs in 32 games. He hit .182 in 14 games with the Marlins in 2023.

Burdick was the Horizon League Player of the Year in 2019 when he hit.407 with 15 home runs and 72 RBIs in 59 games.