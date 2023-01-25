Former Reds third baseman Rolen elected to Hall of Fame

In 2012, Rolen played a role in the Reds winning another division title. He hit .245 with eight home runs and 32 RBIs in 92 games.

Rolen was the only player among 28 on the ballot this year who received enough votes for the Hall of Fame. He received 297 votes and needed at least 292. He was named on 76.3% of the ballots. This was his sixth year on the ballot.

Rolen will be inducted into the Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, N.Y., on July 23, along with Fred McGriff, who was elected by the Contemporary Baseball Era Players Committee in December.

In his career, which started in 1996 with the Philadelphia Phillies, Rolen hit .281 with 1,287 RBIs and 1,211 runs scored. He played with the Phillies until being traded to the St. Louis Cardinals in 2002. The Cardinals dealt him to the Blue Jays in 2008.

One other former Red received a Hall of Fame vote this year: Bronson Arroyo.

Here are the complete voting results: Rolen 297 (76.3%); Todd Helton 281 (72.2); Billy Wagner 265 (68.1); Andruw Jones 226 (58.1); Gary Sheffield 214 (55.0); Carlos Beltrán 181 (46.5); Jeff Kent 181 (46.5); Álex Rodríguez 139 (35.7); Manny Ramírez 129 (33.2); Omar Vizquel 76 (19.5); Andy Pettitte 66 (17.0); Bobby Abreu 60 (15.4); Jimmy Rollins 50 (12.9); Mark Buehrle 42 (10.8); Francisco Rodríguez 42 (10.8); Torii Hunter 27 (6.9); Arroyo 1 (0.3); R.A. Dickey 1 (0.3); John Lackey 1 (0.3); Mike Napoli 1 (0.3); Huston Street 1 (0.3); Matt Cain 0; Jacoby Ellsbury 0; Andre Ethier 0; J.J. Hardy 0; Jhonny Peralta 0; Jered Weaver 0; and Jayson Werth 0.