Former Flyer wins Olympic gold in pole vault

Katie Nageotte, who spent two seasons on the Dayton Flyers track and field team before transferring to Ashland University, won an Olympic gold medal in the pole vault on Thursday.
Nageotte, 30, of Olmstead Falls, Ohio, cleared a height of 16 feet, 1 inch in Tokyo to beat Anzhelika Sidorova, of Russia, and Holly Bradshaw, of Great Britain, who won the silver and bronze, respectively.
As a freshman at Dayton in 2010, Nageotte finished 17th in the pole vault (12-9½) at the NCAA championships at the University of Oregon’s legendary Hayward Field. It was the first time a Dayton vaulter had made it past the NCAA regional. She also won the Atlantic 10 Conference indoor and outdoor championships that season.
As a sophomore in 2011, Nageotte finished second in the A-10 indoor championships and fourth in the outdoor meet. After moving on to Ashland, she won two NCAA Division II titles.
Nageotte, a first-time Olympian, became the third American woman to win the pole vault at the Olympics. Jenn Suhr won in 2012. Stacy Draglia won in 2000.
