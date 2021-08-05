journal-news logo
X

Former Flyer wins Olympic gold in pole vault

Katie Nageotte, of the United States, celebrates after winning the gold medal in the women's pole vault at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
Katie Nageotte, of the United States, celebrates after winning the gold medal in the women's pole vault at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

Credit: Martin Meissner

Credit: Martin Meissner

Sports | 4 hours ago
By David Jablonski
Katie Nageotte competed for Dayton in 2010 and 2011

Katie Nageotte, who spent two seasons on the Dayton Flyers track and field team before transferring to Ashland University, won an Olympic gold medal in the pole vault on Thursday.

Nageotte, 30, of Olmstead Falls, Ohio, cleared a height of 16 feet, 1 inch in Tokyo to beat Anzhelika Sidorova, of Russia, and Holly Bradshaw, of Great Britain, who won the silver and bronze, respectively.

As a freshman at Dayton in 2010, Nageotte finished 17th in the pole vault (12-9½) at the NCAA championships at the University of Oregon’s legendary Hayward Field. It was the first time a Dayton vaulter had made it past the NCAA regional. She also won the Atlantic 10 Conference indoor and outdoor championships that season.

As a sophomore in 2011, Nageotte finished second in the A-10 indoor championships and fourth in the outdoor meet. After moving on to Ashland, she won two NCAA Division II titles.

Nageotte, a first-time Olympian, became the third American woman to win the pole vault at the Olympics. Jenn Suhr won in 2012. Stacy Draglia won in 2000.

Gold medalist Katie Nageotte, of the United States, center, celebrates with silver medalist Anzhelika Sidorova, of the Russian Olympic Committee, right, and bronze medalist Holly Bradshaw, of Britain, after the final of the women's pole vault (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
Gold medalist Katie Nageotte, of the United States, center, celebrates with silver medalist Anzhelika Sidorova, of the Russian Olympic Committee, right, and bronze medalist Holly Bradshaw, of Britain, after the final of the women's pole vault (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

Credit: Martin Meissner

Credit: Martin Meissner

Gold medalist Katie Nageotte celebrates after winning the final of the women's pole vault at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, in Tokyo.(AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
Gold medalist Katie Nageotte celebrates after winning the final of the women's pole vault at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, in Tokyo.(AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

Credit: Francisco Seco

Credit: Francisco Seco

Katie Nageotte, of United States, reacts after winning the gold medal at women's pole vault at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Katie Nageotte, of United States, reacts after winning the gold medal at women's pole vault at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Credit: Morry Gash

Credit: Morry Gash

Katie Nageotte, of United States, embraces Holly Bradshaw, of Britain, after winning the final of the women's pole vault at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
Katie Nageotte, of United States, embraces Holly Bradshaw, of Britain, after winning the final of the women's pole vault at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

Credit: Matthias Schrader

Credit: Matthias Schrader

Katie Nageotte, of the United States, competes in the finals of the women's pole vault at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
Katie Nageotte, of the United States, competes in the finals of the women's pole vault at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

Credit: Martin Meissner

Credit: Martin Meissner

© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top