BreakingNews
Police: One dead after crash into Hamilton restaurant

Former Bengal finalist for Hall of Fame for 3rd straight year

Credit: Nick Graham

Credit: Nick Graham

Sports
By Laurel Pfahler – Contributing Writer
1 hour ago
X

Former Cincinnati Bengals offensive tackle Willie Anderson is a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame for a third year in a row.

Anderson, who played for the Bengals from 1996 through 2007 before finishing his career with the Baltimore Ravens in 2008, is among a list of 15 finalists and one of only two offensive linemen on the list. Nine finalists from the Class of 2023 pool return for another shot.

A four-time Pro Bowl pick and a first team Associated Press All-Pro selection during the 2004 through 2006 seasons, Anderson was inducted into the Bengals Ring of Honor last year.

The Hall of Fame’s 50-person Selection Committee will pick the Class of 2024 in advance of Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas, and the class will be announced live on the “NFL Honors” telecast scheduled to air Feb. 8.

Other finalists include: Cornerback Eric Allen, defensive end Jared Allen, guard Jahri Evans, defensive end/outside linebacker Dwight Freeney, tight end Antonio Gates, safety Rodney Harrison, wide receiver/punt returner/kick returner Devin Hester, wide receiver Torry Holt, wide receiver Andre Johnson, defensive end Julius Peppers, running back Fred Taylor, wide receiver Reggie Wayne, linebacker Patrick Willis and safety Darren Woodson.

The Selection Committee may elect up to five modern-era players for the Class of 2024 with each requiring a minimum positive vote of 80 percent for election. Four others – Seniors category finalists Randy Gradishar, Steve McMichael and Art Powell, along with Coach/Contributor Finalist Buddy Parker, also are candidates.

Voting on each of those four will be held individually, in conjunction with the meeting to decide which modern-era players are elected.

In Other News
1
Football’s top dog: Kirk Herbstreit’s golden retriever Ben has become a...
2
Bengals’ Browning vows to keep pushing
3
Ohio State Buckeyes: TreVeyon Henderson in for Cotton Bowl, uncertain...
4
Holiday hoops events set for this week in Butler County
5
Ohio State Buckeyes: Top linebacker iffy for Cotton Bowl

About the Author

Laurel Pfahler
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top