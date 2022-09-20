Flyin to the Hoop gets new title sponsor

“I’m excited to start this new chapter with Beacon and their strong reputation in the sports medicine world,” said Eric Horstman, tournament president and founder, in a press release. “We plan to get creative in taking the event to even bigger heights as we continue to give local kids a chance to play on a national stage while drawing the basketball world’s attention to the SW Ohio area every January.”

Horstman also announced Tuesday the field for the event will be revealed at 11 a.m., Oct. 11.