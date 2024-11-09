Fenwick volleyball falls in state-title match

“They might be the best team in the state regardless of division,” Fenwick coach Tyler Conley said. “They’re an elite team.”

The Falcons kept it close early in the opening set through four ties and three lead changes. Sparked by an ace by Lake Catholic libero Julia Oster, the Cougars went on a 5-1 run, forcing Conley to burn his second timeout. Fenwick never regained the momentum in the set.

The Falcons were able to gain the advantage in the second set, leading from wire-to-wire. Fenwick junior middle hitter Caroline Hinker tallied six kills to help the Falcons even it at one set apiece.

After a dominating third set win by the Cougars, the pressure was on the Falcons in the must-win fourth. Knotted at 15-15, Lake Catholic relied on its balanced offensive attack and powerful service game to push ahead. Senior middle blocker Ava Budrys Rini drilled in four of the Cougars final five kills for the win.

“I really wanted a three-peat,” she said with a smile.

While the Cougars celebrated, there were tears from the Falcons. The hefty runner-up trophy was not what they had hoped for.

“It’s hard to look at this as an accomplishment at the moment,” Conley said. “But we are in the elite of the elite.”

Lake Catholic had succeeded in keeping Fenwick out of system.

“They served more aggressively than we did, and they were in system a little more than we were,” Conley said. “When you’re in system the point is over.”

Lake Catholic coach Tess Connolly agreed.

“We really love getting teams out of system and controlling the tempo,” she said. “That’s our strong suit.”

While the outcome wasn’t what she had hoped for, Falcons senior Lyla Schmitt appreciated the state experience.

“It was definitely fun, something a lot of people don’t get to experience,” Schmitt said. “I’m more upset about playing my last game with my best friends.”

With four seniors graduating, the Falcons will look different next season.

“The run is over, and our time together as a team has come to an end,” Conley said. “I’m so grateful I got to be a part of this.”