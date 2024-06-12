FC Cincinnati ownership group exploring bid to bring professional women’s soccer team to Queen City

CINCINNATI — Could Cincinnati get a professional women’s soccer team?

The Sports Business Journal first reported on Tuesday that Cincinnati was one of the cities that could become home to the National Women’s Soccer League’s 16th franchise. WCPO reached out to FC Cincinnati, who released a statement confirming that the team’s ownership group is exploring a bid to bring an NWSL team to the Queen City.

“Jeff Berding, President and Co-CEO, FC Cincinnati, and the FCC controlling ownership group and management team, with support from a cohort of women executives, are exploring an NWSL bid to bring the first professional women’s sports team to Cincinnati,” the statement says. “As accomplished leaders in business and sport, with a demonstrated commitment to inclusivity and community impact, and a belief that our sports teams must lead, inspire and unite, this dynamic group is well positioned for success.”

The closest NWSL team to Cincinnati is in Louisville, Ky. The rest are multiple states away.

According to The Sports Business Journal, Cleveland is also one of the cities that has submitted a bid to have an NWSL franchise.

While Cleveland has multiple pro teams, the city does not currently have a professional soccer team. Their bid calls for the construction of a new stadium, which would not be needed if Cincinnati were to get a women’s team.

The NWSL is expected to announce the location of its 16th franchise toward the end of the year. That team would officially join the league in 2026 with the newly-announced franchise in Boston.

WCPO is a media partner of Cox First Media.