Fans sound off on Bengals’ latest excruciating loss

A season of such high hopes looks to be on life support.
The Cincinnati Bengals dropped a heartbreaking 34-27 decision to the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday night and fell to 4-7 as they head into their bye week.
With six games remaining, the Bengals face long odds of making the AFC playoffs.
Here’s a sampling of reaction to the loss on X (formerly Twitter):
FINAL: Chargers 34, #Bengals 27— Paul Dehner Jr. (@pauldehnerjr) November 18, 2024
How many inexplicable, heartbreaking ways can one team lose in a single season? The 2024 Bengals are your answer.
Now 1-6 in one-score games.
An incredible comeback that will have those two missed FGs circled and underlined in red.
Another near-win.— Mo Egger (@MoEgger) November 18, 2024
More greatness wasted.
Most frustrating Bengals season of my lifetime.
Strangest of seasons. Bengals are the most talented team with a bad record I’ve ever seen. Just a few plays from being in the division hunt. Just weird.— Jeff Gilbert ✏️ (@jw_gilbert) November 18, 2024
no one questioned the bengals extending mcpherson, but the optics of giving him an extension and failing to do the same for chase and how their respective seasons have gone basically sums up the organization at this point.— John Sheeran (@John__Sheeran) November 18, 2024
Bengals, in a tie game, took deep ball shot to Chase with 1:10 left in the game.. Had 2 timeouts with a HUGE play coming up on 2&10. Chase was gassed from the deep route… instead of calling a timeout to let him rest and het him on field, they played 2nd down without him🫠🫠— Tony Pike (@tony_pike15) November 18, 2024
Joe Burrow in the Bengals 7 losses this year:— Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) November 18, 2024
163/285 (67%)
2,156 passing yards
18 TDs
2 INTs
It’s my belief that the way the #Bengals Front Office handled the Chase situation deteriorated the culture in the locker room.— Austin Elmore (@autyelmore) November 18, 2024
Pair that with the fact that the players simply aren’t that good in the first place, and the players they do have are not being maximized by the…
The Bengals made 16 draft picks in ‘21 and ‘22 and Ja’Marr Chase is the only one you could make a strong argument for keeping.— Gridiron Grading (@GridironGrading) November 18, 2024
Maybe Tycen Anderson on ST, too.
14 picks that should not be a part of the team’s future.
Tough way to live for a franchise that relies on drafting.
All the Bengals need to compete next year is a new LG, RG, WR2, WR3, TE1, DT1, NT1, Nickel DT, EDGE 2, a LB that can cover, CB1, CB2, FS— Alpine Fan Joel (@BengalScoutJoel) November 18, 2024
Bengals season is over and their Super Bowl window is closed. You can blame ownership and the front office for wasting Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase’s best seasons. Hell of a fight by the players. But this franchise is a total joke right now. Wasted dumpster fire season.— Brandon Saho (@BrandonSaho) November 18, 2024
Joe Burrow has 3,028 passing yards, 27 TDs and 4 INTs this season.— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 18, 2024
The #Bengals are 4-7.
Make it make sense.
The NfL should find a way to make the Bengals an auto bid into the playoffs. They play the most fun games— Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) November 18, 2024
You can not hurt me, I watch the Bengals every week— megan ortwein (@megortwein) November 18, 2024
This season is beating down Joe Burrow. Every one of these news conferences looks harder to stomach than the previous.— Paul Dehner Jr. (@pauldehnerjr) November 18, 2024
