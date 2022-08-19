Fairfield holds off Wayne in season opener

Combined Shape Caption Wayne quarterback Tyrell Lewis dives in for a touchdown during their 41-24 loss to Fairfield Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022 at Fairfield Stadium. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham Combined Shape Caption Wayne quarterback Tyrell Lewis dives in for a touchdown during their 41-24 loss to Fairfield Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022 at Fairfield Stadium. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

Wayne, coming off an eight-win season in 2021, responded with a 10-play, 89-yard drive in less than three minutes to cut the deficit on Zachariah William’s 6-yard touchdown run, and Mikko Delong intercepted a tipped pass at the Wayne 32-yard line with 8:07 left to help set the Warriors up for another score. Lewis converted two big third-down passes to keep the ensuing drive alive, including a 55-yard touchdown pass to R.J. Mukes on third-and-14 to make it a 28-24 game.

“There are some things that we need to get better at, but you got to give credit to Fairfield,” coach Mukes said. “They took advantage of their opportunities like they’re supposed to in the game of football, and for us, we just got to continue to get better and not give them a short field and things of that nature, so we’ll learn from it, we’ll watch the film and get better. … Our guys were out there fighting and trying. Like I said, there’s things that we need to fix, but the good thing is they’re fixable.”

Fairfield took its first lead with 1:21 left in the second quarter after Talon Fisher ran for 45 yards to put the Indians in the red zone. Kavi Bivins fumbled on a run into the end zone and teammate Reese Laseke, an offensive lineman, recovered for the touchdown. Fisher finished with 174 yards rushing for his seventh career game with 100 yards on the ground.

Lewis threw for a career-high 241 yards to lead Wayne’s offense.

“The defense made plays when it was time to make plays, and offensively I think we just kind of kept grinding and grinding and found a way to the endzone,” Krause said. “That last touchdown was huge. … The defense rebounded, responded, and ended up having a pretty good night.”