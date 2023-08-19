Encarnacion-Strand walk-off HR in 9th lifts Reds past Blue Jays

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Sports
By Associated Press
51 minutes ago
X

CINCINNATI — Christian Encarnacion-Strand homered in the ninth inning, and the Cincinnati Reds beat the Toronto Blue Jays 1-0 on Friday night in the opener of an interleague series between playoff contenders.

Encarnacion-Strand drove a 2-2 pitch from Jordan Hicks (2-8) deep to left for his fourth homer. It was Cincinnati’s fourth hit of the game.

Fighting for positioning in the NL playoff standings, the Reds (64-59) won for the third time in four games.

Toronto wasted a terrific performance by José Berríos, who struck out eight in 5 2/3 innings. The right-hander allowed one hit — Matt McLain’s one-out single in the sixth — and walked four.

The Blue Jays (67-56), who are in the mix for an AL wild card, dropped their second straight game.

In Other News
1
Ohio State football: Day wants to see what his team’s ‘fastball’ will...
2
High School Football: ‘Competitive edge coming back’ for Middies
3
High School Football: New league, same ‘toughness’ and ‘grit’ from Ross
4
Fenwick eager to play at new Yeager Field
5
5 things to know about Bengals’ preseason game vs. Falcons

About the Author

Associated Press
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top