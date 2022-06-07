journal-news logo
Eight golfers advance from U.S. Open qualifier in Springfield

Brian Stuard, center, and Matthys Daffue, right, were the medalists at the U.S. Open Qualifier at Springfield Country Club on Monday. and Photo by Ron Alvey courtesy of Miami Valley Golf Association

Matthys Daffue, of South Africa, and Brian Stuard, of Jackson, Mich., tied for the top score at the U.S. Open qualifier Monday at Springfield Country Club.

Daffue and Stuard each shot 7-under 133 in two rounds to qualify for the U.S. Open, which will be held in Brookline, Mass., from June 16-19.

Six other golfers in the field of 77 qualified for the U.S. Open in Springfield:

Beau Hossler, of Austin, Texas, and Ohio State sophomore Maxwell Moldovan, of Uniontown, Ohio, shot 5-under 135 to tie for third. Four golfers shot 4-under 136, tied for fifth and qualified: Troy Merritt, of Eagle, Idaho; former Ohio State golfer Bo Hoag, of Columbus; Samuel Stevens, of Eastborough, Kan.; and University of Illinois senior Adrien Dumont de Chassart, of Belgium.

Five players shot 3-under 137 and went to a playoff to compete for two alternate spots. Nick Hardy, of Northbrook, Ill., won the playoff to earn the first alternate spot, and Jim Herman, of Palm City, Fla., won the second alternate spot.

Former NFL player Danny Woodhead shot 10-over 150. Greeneview graduate Mason Witt shot 13-over 153

David Jablonski covers the Dayton Flyers and other sports for the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal News.

