Edwin Moses to be honored by OHSAA this weekend at state final four

Caption FILE - In this Sept. 23, 1988, file photo, Edwin Moses of the United States, right, pulls ahead of Allan Ince of Barbados during heat competition in the men's 400 meter hurdles at the Olympics in Seoul, Korea. (AP Photo/Lennox McLendon, File) Credit: AP Credit: AP Caption FILE - In this Sept. 23, 1988, file photo, Edwin Moses of the United States, right, pulls ahead of Allan Ince of Barbados during heat competition in the men's 400 meter hurdles at the Olympics in Seoul, Korea. (AP Photo/Lennox McLendon, File) Credit: AP Credit: AP

Agler, a native of Prospect, Ohio, won a national championship as a basketball player at Wittenberg in 1977 and was named an All-American a year later. He then coached women’s basketball at the college and professional levels, winning two championships apiece in the American Basketball League and the WNBA.

He returned to Witt early last year to run the department of athletics.

Former Ohio State standout Jantel Lavender, Carolyn Bowers and Katie Horstman are also new members of the Circle of Champions and were recognized during the girls state tournament last weekend.

Lavender was among the nation’s top-rated recruits coming out of Cleveland Central Catholic in 2007 and became the first player to be named Big Ten Basketball Player of the Year four times. The 6-4 center broke Ohio State’s career records for points and rebounds and is still playing in the WNBA.

Horstman is a Minster High School grad who played in the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League and became a successful coach in multiple sports at her high school alma mater.