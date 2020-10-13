Edgewood advances in football playoffs after opponent’s forfeit because of coronavirus

Troy High School will forfeit its playoff football game against Edgewood after a player tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday.
“Troy City Schools have worked closely with Miami County Public Health,” Troy announced, “and, per their order, the Troy varsity and junior varsity football teams will be quarantined for the appropriate amount of time.”
No. 9 seed Troy (5-2) was scheduled to play at No. 8 Edgewood (4-3) in the second round of the Division II, Region 8 playoffs. With the forfeit, Edgewood advances to play No. 1 Winton Woods (6-0) or No. 17 Xenia (2-5) on Oct. 23.
“Obviously the safety of our student-athletes will always come first,” Troy High School Athletic Director Dave Palmer said in a statement. “We will never put anything before their safety. That being said, obviously we are extremely disappointed for our football players, who have worked so hard to get to this point and were looking forward to their next playoff game.”
Troy beat Franklin Heights 49-6 in the first round of the playoffs. The Trojans' only losses during the regular season were to Piqua (49-6 in Week 1) and to Tippecanoe (30-26 in Week 4).