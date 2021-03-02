Dragons hosting annual high school baseball showcase

The Dayton Dragons and Day Air Ballpark will host 34 high school baseball games this spring in the Dragons High School Baseball Showcase.
The event, in its 16th tyear, is sponsored by Orthopedic Associates.
“This is one of my favorite Dragons programs, without question,” said team president Robert Murphy. “The kids are playing for the love of the game, in front of their families and classmates. It has a very wholesome, grassroots feel to it, and we enjoy hosting these games at Day Air Ballpark each season.”
In accordance with new COVID guidelines, tickets will all be digital and must be reserved in advance on the Dragons website. Seating in the stadium seating bowl will be limited. Fans are encouraged to get their digital tickets as soon as possible. Online links will be provided to all schools and be available on the Dragons website later this month.
Below is the schedule for this year’s Dragons High School Baseball Showcase
March 30 Spr. Shawnee vs. Beavercreek, 7 p.m.
April 3 Lakota West vs. West Clermont, 7 p.m.
April 9 Fort Recovery vs. Houston, 4:30 p.m.
April 9 Fenwick vs. Versailles, 7 p.m.
April 10 Indian Hill vs. Middletown, 1 p.m.
April 10 Clinton-Massie vs. Franklin, 4 p.m.
April 10 Northmont vs. Fairfield, 7 p.m.
April 11 Eaton vs. Tri-County North, 4 p.m.
April 11 Wilmington vs. East Clinton, 7 p.m.
April 14 Dixie vs. Preble Shawnee, 7 p.m.
April 15 Edgewood vs. Fairborn, 7 p.m.
April 17 Lincolnview vs. Delphos St. John’s, 1 p.m.
April 17 Ansonia vs. Twin Valley South, 4 p.m.
April 17 Arcanum vs. Franklin Monroe, 7 p.m.
April 23 West Liberty-Salem vs. Mechanicsburg, 7 p.m.
April 24 Centerville (JV/Frosh) vs. Harrison (JV), 4 p.m.
April 24 Centerville vs. Harrison, 7 p.m.
April 25 Northridge vs. Carlisle, 1 p.m.
April 25 Fairlawn vs. Newton, 4 p.m.
April 25 Tecumseh vs. Troy, 7 p.m.
April 29 Bellbrook vs. Xenia, 7 p.m.
April 30 Madeira vs. Reading, 7 p.m.
May 1 Lima Perry vs. Riverside, 1 p.m.
May 1 Northwestern vs. Van Wert, 7 p.m.
May 2 Brookville vs. Tippecanoe, 1 p.m.
May 2 Covington vs. St. Henry, 4 p.m.
May 2 Springboro vs. Valley View, 7 p.m.
May 6 Richmond (Ind.) vs. Union County (Ind.), 7 p.m.
May 7 Carroll vs. Alter, 4:30 p.m.
May 7 Lima Bath vs. Minster, 7 p.m.
May 8 Spencerville vs. Botkins, 1 p.m.
May 8 Middletown vs. Miamisburg, 10 a.m.
May 8 Lebanon vs. Greenville, 4 p.m.
May 8 Bethel vs. Fort Loramie, 7 p.m.