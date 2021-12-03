Division III state championship game: Badin tied at halftime

Badin (14-0) and defending state champion Chardon (15-0) are tied at 7-7 at halftime of the Division III state championship at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton.

After the Rams went three-and-out on its opening possession, the Hilltoppers took advantage of good field position. Hilltoppers junior quarterback Alex Henry hit senior receiver Nathanael Sulka on a 36-yard TD pass to give Chardon an early 7-0 lead early in the first quarter.