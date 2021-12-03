Division III state championship game: Badin tied at halftime

CANTON — A battle of undefeated teams is knotted up at the half.
Badin (14-0) and defending state champion Chardon (15-0) are tied at 7-7 at halftime of the Division III state championship at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton.
After the Rams went three-and-out on its opening possession, the Hilltoppers took advantage of good field position. Hilltoppers junior quarterback Alex Henry hit senior receiver Nathanael Sulka on a 36-yard TD pass to give Chardon an early 7-0 lead early in the first quarter.
The teams combined for seven straight punts until Badin broke through with about five minutes remaining in the second quarter. On fourth-and-six from the Chardon 30-yard line, sophomore quarterback Alex Ritzie scrambled for seven yards to keep the Rams drive alive. Two plays later, senior running back Jack Walsh scored from three yards out to make it 7-7 at the half.
Walsh leads the Rams with 45 yards and a touchdown on five carries, while Ritzie is 4-for-5 for 38 yards.
Badin is seeking its first state championship since 1990.
