Ohio State athletics projecting multi-million budget deficit this year

“Our student-athletes are our primary responsibility,” OSU director of athletics Gene Smith said in a statement. “They have and will continue to come first. We have put together a responsible and conservative budget for this fiscal year, which assumes full support for our student-athletes. In the midst of this devastating pandemic, we remain committed to providing a safe and excellent academic and athletic experience for all of our student-athletes.”

Ohio State reports having already saved $5.6 million in cuts made earlier in the year as a result of a hiring freeze, stopping merit increases, elimination to travel, pause of some planned projects and other spending restrictions.

Furloughs, salary cuts and reductions in staff size are expected to save another $7 million.

Not having to pay guarantees for nonconference games that were canceled earlier this year will result in a $3 million savings, and the school expects a $3.4 million savings in game-day expenses with fewer games and few if any fans expected to be able to attend.

Twenty-five full-time positions are to be eliminated, and more than 300 employees are to be furloughed.

Additionally, the school hopes to save $9.6 million in savings through a short-term debt restructuring, $4 million on administration/support unit operating budgets, $3 million in facility operations and $6.1 million in sports' operating budget cuts.