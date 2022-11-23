journal-news logo
College Football Playoff Rankings: Where Buckeyes, Wolverines stand prior to The Game

With few upsets last week, the College Football Playoff Committee rankings did not change much.

Georgia is No. 1 again followed by the other unbeaten teams: Ohio State, Michigan and TCU.

Two-loss LSU is fifth, which would seem to mean the Tigers are in prime position to advantage of Ohio State or Michigan picking up its first loss this weekend and/or TCU failing to win out.

USC is No. 6 after beating UCLA (No. 18 this week), and the Trojans get another test this week with No. 15 Notre Dame.

Like the one-loss Trojans, No. 8 Clemson has one loss and a shot at making the playoff with some help if they finish with a rivalry win this week (against South Carolina) and in its conference championship game.

Alabama is ninth this week while Tennessee is 10th after being throttled by South Carolina last week, ending the Volunteers’ hopes of sneaking into the final four if they got help.

About the Author

Follow Marcus Hartman on facebookFollow Marcus Hartman on twitter

Marcus Hartman has been a digital sports columnist and reporter at Cox's Ohio newspapers the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News since 2016.

