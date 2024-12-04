College Football Playoff rankings: Ohio State still in position to play for it all

Ohio State safety Sonny Styles (6) and defensive end Kenyatta Jackson Jr. sack Northwestern quarterback Jack Lausch during the second half of an NCAA college football game at Wrigley Field on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Ohio State safety Sonny Styles (6) and defensive end Kenyatta Jackson Jr. sack Northwestern quarterback Jack Lausch during the second half of an NCAA college football game at Wrigley Field on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Sports
By
1 minute ago
Ohio State is No. 6 in the penultimate College Football Playoff committee rankings.

The Buckeyes dropped four spots after losing 13-10 to unranked Michigan on Saturday.

That upset cost them a chance to play for the Big Ten championship, but they are still likely to not only make the CFP but host a game in the first round.

After projecting conference champions who get automatic bids and byes in the first round, Ohio State would be the No. 8 seed based on the rankings this week.

That means they would host No. 9 Tennessee on Dec. 20 or 21 with the winner going to the Rose Bowl to play No. 1 Oregon on Jan. 1.

