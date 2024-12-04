College Football Playoff rankings: Ohio State still in position to play for it all

Explore Multiple Buckeyes claim Big Ten awards

That upset cost them a chance to play for the Big Ten championship, but they are still likely to not only make the CFP but host a game in the first round.

After projecting conference champions who get automatic bids and byes in the first round, Ohio State would be the No. 8 seed based on the rankings this week.

That means they would host No. 9 Tennessee on Dec. 20 or 21 with the winner going to the Rose Bowl to play No. 1 Oregon on Jan. 1.