College Football Playoff rankings: Ohio State still in position to play for it all

Ohio State is No. 6 in the penultimate College Football Playoff committee rankings.
The Buckeyes dropped four spots after losing 13-10 to unranked Michigan on Saturday.
That upset cost them a chance to play for the Big Ten championship, but they are still likely to not only make the CFP but host a game in the first round.
After projecting conference champions who get automatic bids and byes in the first round, Ohio State would be the No. 8 seed based on the rankings this week.
That means they would host No. 9 Tennessee on Dec. 20 or 21 with the winner going to the Rose Bowl to play No. 1 Oregon on Jan. 1.
