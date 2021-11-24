College Football Playoff: Cincinnati Bearcats join Ohio State Buckeyes in top 4

Ohio State added a big resume-builder by blowing out then-No. 7 Michigan State last week and moved up two spots, but the Buckeyes must beat No. 5 Michigan this week to remain in the playoff hunt.

MSU fell to 12th.

Cincinnati is the first team from outside the Power 5 conferences to appear in the top four of the CFP rankings since they began in 2014.

The Bearcats play at East Carolina (7-4) on Friday then should have a chance to beef up their resume further against No. 24 Houston in the AAC Championship Game next week.

The winner of the Ohio State-Michigan game is also likely to get a chance to improve its resume in the Big Ten Championship Game against No. 14 Wisconsin or No. 16 Iowa (Unranked Minnesota also still has an outside chance to make the conference title game).