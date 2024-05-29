College basketball: Wright State signs 6-6 wing from Hamilton High

Explore Wright State lands transfer from Liberty

New Raiders head coach Clint Sargent called Holden a “hidden gem” in a news release.

“I am very thankful for the job coach (Kevin) Higgins and his staff have done with his development,” Sargent said. “Andrea has the potential to grow into a type of player we’ve not had here at Wright State in my time. His athletic ability combined with his great hands and growing skill set is something that excites our staff.”

Holden averaged 12.2 points and 7.9 rebounds per game last season along with 1.6 blocks as the Big Blue won a district title for the first time since 2004.

“We can’t wait to help continue in his development,” Sargent said. “Andrea and his family are great fits for our culture.”