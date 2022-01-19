College basketball: Ohio extends win streak over Miami to five

Ohio went into the game 13-2 overall and leading the MAC East with a 4-0 record, just ahead of 3-2 Buffalo. Miami was tied with Akron for second, both with 2-2 records.

The Bobcats also led the combined standings, ahead of West-leading Toledo. The RedHawks were tied with the Zips and Eastern Michigan for sixth.

The RedHawks are scheduled to face Northern Illinois, the West’s second-place team, on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. as part of the second game of a women’s-men’s doubleheader. The Miami women are due to meet Western Michigan (8-4, 2-1 MAC West) in the opener with a 1 p.m. tipoff.

The RedHawk women already have surpassed last season’s four wins, improving to 5-7 overall and 1-2 in the conference with a 63-60 win over Ohio on Monday.

The win Tuesday for Ohio, the only MAC team to lead a series against Miami, opened up a 115-94 lead in the all-time series and extended its current winning streak against the RedHawks to five games.

Ohio needed fewer than 11 minutes to put a stranglehold on the game. The Bobcats put together a 19-4 run to open up a 22-8 lead with 9:21 left in the first half. The RedHawks regrouped to cut that lead to eight points, 31-23, on freshman forward Curtis Harrison IV’s tip-in of his own miss with 4:26 left in the half, but that triggered a 14-4 Ohio run to go into halftime with its largest lead, 45-27 – by far, the largest halftime deficit faced by Miami this season, surpassing the 11-point hole the RedHawks faced in their last home game on January 11 against Toledo.

Ohio went 8-for-18 on 3-pointers in the half while forcing nine turnovers from a team that went into the game with a MAC-best average of 9.6 turnovers per game. Ohio shot a blistering 53.1 percent (17-of-32) overall from the field, while Miami could manage just three 3-pointers on 12 tries.

Akron game reshuffled: Miami’s schedule against MAC East rival Akron has been shuffled again. The RedHawks announced on Monday that their game at Akron, originally scheduled for Feb. 5, was moved to Feb. 4 at 6:30 p.m. in order to be televised by the CBS Sports Network.

That prompted a change in Miami’s home game against the Zips from Feb. 3 to Feb. 6 at 4 p.m.

Fans with tickets to the home game against Akron should look for an email on how best to transfer tickets to a future game, according to the Miami athletic department. Season ticket holders’ tickets should automatically be updated for use on Feb. 6, Miami said. Season ticket holders with physical tickets will find their bar codes valid for the Feb. 6 game.

Miami and Akron originally were scheduled to play in Oxford on Jan. 8. Pandemic protocols prompted the postponement of that game.