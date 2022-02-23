College basketball: Miami comeback fall short vs. Buffalo

The top eight teams qualify for the conference tournament.

Senior James Beck finished with a season-high 13 points off the bench. Freshman Kamari Williams chipped in with 11 for Miami (12-15, 6-10).

Buffalo, which ended the first half on a 10-4 run, scored the first seven points of the second half to grab a 52-40 lead. Grant, who finished the first half with five points, scored eight in the first seven minutes after halftime to singlehandedly keep Miami in the game.

Precious Ayah scored Miami’s first four points before picking up second foul less than three minutes into the game. Buffalo, leading the MAC in rebounding going into the game with an average of 42.8 rebounds per game, capitalized by dominating the boards while putting together a 14-0 run to open up a 21-7 lead less than seven minutes into the game.

The RedHawks, who went into the game leading the conference in free throw shooting with a .788 percentage, regrouped behind increased rebounding intensity and going 8-for-9 on free throws to help take their first lead, 28-27, with 6:23 left in the half. Dalonte Brown and Kamari Williams each grabbed offensive rebounds on the same possession to set up Dae Dae Grant’s go-ahead 3-pointer.

The lead changed hands five times down the stretch before the Bulls ended the half with a 10-4 run for a 45-40 halftime lead. Beck ended the first half with a season-high 11 points.

