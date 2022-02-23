College basketball: Miami comeback fall short vs. Buffalo

OXFORD -- Miami opened the final two weeks of its men’s basketball regular season Tuesday clinging to a Mid-American Conference Tournament berth.
The RedHawks went into their home game against Buffalo seventh in the 12-team MAC, just behind Ball State and just ahead of Central Michigan. Maintaining or improving on their standing was going to prove difficult.
Miami’s path got a little rockier after the Bulls fended off a determined comeback and escaped with an 86-84 win.
Junior guard Dae Dae Grant scored 17 of his 22 points in the second half and senior guard Mekhi Lairy scored 16 of his 22 points in the last eight minutes as the RedHawks fought back from a 12-point second half deficit to take an 81-80 lead on a Lairy 3-pointer at the shot clock buzzer with 2:23 left in the game, but Jeenathan Williams connected on a jump hook with 3.8 seconds left to give Buffalo (16-8, 10-4) its seventh straight win.
After meeting the Bulls, Miami still had scheduled a home game on Thursday against Central Michigan – postponed from January 1 – along with a game on Saturday at Toledo, which went into the week tied for first place in the MAC with Ohio. The RedHawks also were due to play at Central Michigan next Tuesday before wrapping up the regular season on March 4 against 11th-place Eastern Michigan.
The top eight teams qualify for the conference tournament.
Senior James Beck finished with a season-high 13 points off the bench. Freshman Kamari Williams chipped in with 11 for Miami (12-15, 6-10).
Buffalo, which ended the first half on a 10-4 run, scored the first seven points of the second half to grab a 52-40 lead. Grant, who finished the first half with five points, scored eight in the first seven minutes after halftime to singlehandedly keep Miami in the game.
Precious Ayah scored Miami’s first four points before picking up second foul less than three minutes into the game. Buffalo, leading the MAC in rebounding going into the game with an average of 42.8 rebounds per game, capitalized by dominating the boards while putting together a 14-0 run to open up a 21-7 lead less than seven minutes into the game.
The RedHawks, who went into the game leading the conference in free throw shooting with a .788 percentage, regrouped behind increased rebounding intensity and going 8-for-9 on free throws to help take their first lead, 28-27, with 6:23 left in the half. Dalonte Brown and Kamari Williams each grabbed offensive rebounds on the same possession to set up Dae Dae Grant’s go-ahead 3-pointer.
The lead changed hands five times down the stretch before the Bulls ended the half with a 10-4 run for a 45-40 halftime lead. Beck ended the first half with a season-high 11 points.
ReplyReply allForward
About the Author