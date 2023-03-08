X
Dark Mode Toggle

College basketball: Hamilton grad helps NKU earn NCAA berth

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Sports
By Associated Press
30 minutes ago
Trey Robinson scores 12 points in Horizon League title game

INDIANAPOLIS — Marques Warrick scored 18 points and Sam Vinson added 16 to lead Northern Kentucky to a 63-61 victory over Cleveland State and win the Horizon League Tournament championship on Tuesday.

The Norse (22-12), one-point losers to Wright State in last year’s title game, advance to the NCAA Tournament for the fourth time since 2017.

Warrick made four consecutive free throws in the final half-minute to give the Norse a seven-point lead. The Vikings (21-13) scored twice in the final 10 seconds but a final 3-pointer came with just 0.2 left.

Hamilton High School graduate Trey Robinson added 12 points for the Norse, who outscored the Vikings 21-7 off turnovers, making 14 steals. They sank 16 of 18 at the line to 5 of 10 for Cleveland State.

Tristan Enaruna scored 17 points and Deshon Parker 14 for Cleveland State. Deante Johnson grabbed 10 rebounds.

There were 14 lead changes and 12 ties in a game in which neither team led by double figures.

Leading by seven midway through the second half, the Norse went scoreless for over six minutes but still led by two with four minutes remaining. They then scored consecutive baskets a minute apart, the second on Vinson’s jumper following Brandon’s swat of Ramar Pryor’s layup attempt.

The Vikings got within three twice before Warrick’s free throws.

Vinson and Warwick scored 10 points apiece in the first half to lead NKU to a 33-30 lead.

In Other News
1
Ohio State Buckeyes: Lakota West grad to compete for right tackle spot
2
Game today: Fairfield seeks second straight trip to regional final
3
Ohio State football: 5 takeaways from first day of spring practice
4
Three Buckeyes named to ‘all-combine team’
5
Ohio State’s Paris Johnson Jr. continues work with Cincinnati Bengals...

About the Author

Associated Press
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top