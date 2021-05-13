X

Cleveland Browns release 2021 schedule

FILE - In this Jan. 10, 2021, file photo, Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield runs off the field after defeating the Pittsburgh Steelers in an NFL wild-card playoff football game in Pittsburgh. Mayfield's offseason included running, lifting, getting a guaranteed $18 million and a celestial close encounter he will not forget. On his way home from dinner in Texas last month with his wife, Emily, Mayfield said he saw a UFO. (AP Photo/Justin Berl, File)
FILE - In this Jan. 10, 2021, file photo, Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield runs off the field after defeating the Pittsburgh Steelers in an NFL wild-card playoff football game in Pittsburgh. Mayfield's offseason included running, lifting, getting a guaranteed $18 million and a celestial close encounter he will not forget. On his way home from dinner in Texas last month with his wife, Emily, Mayfield said he saw a UFO. (AP Photo/Justin Berl, File)

Credit: Justin Berl

Credit: Justin Berl

Sports | Updated 38 minutes ago

The Cleveland Browns released their 2021 schedule tonight,. The 17-game slate is highlight by prime-time games vs. the Denver Broncos, Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Browns open the season on Sunday, Sept. 12, at Kansas City.

Below is the schedule:

PRESEASON

Week 1 – TBD - at Jacksonville Jaguars – TBD/News 5 Cleveland

Week 2 – TBD - New York Giants – TBD/News 5 Cleveland

Week 3 - Sunday, Aug. 29 – at Atlanta Falcons – 8:00 p.m./NBC

REGULAR SEASON

Week 1: Sept. 12 – at Kansas City Chiefs – 4:25 p.m./CBS

Week 2: Sept. 19 – Houston Texans – 1:00 p.m./CBS

Week 3: Sept. 26 – Chicago Bears – 1:00 p.m./FOX

Week 4: Oct. 3 - at Minnesota Vikings – 1:00 p.m./CBS

Week 5: Oct. 10 – at Los Angeles Chargers – 4:05 p.m./CBS

Week 6: Oct. 17 – Arizona Cardinals – 4:05 p.m./FOX

Week 7: Oct. 21 (Thu) - Denver Broncos – 8:20 p.m./ FOX-NFLN-Amazon

Week 8: Oct. 31 - Pittsburgh Steelers – 1:00 p.m./CBS

Week 9: Nov. 7 – at Cincinnati Bengals – 1:00 p.m./CBS

Week 10: Nov. 14 – at New England Patriots – 1:00 p.m./CBS

Week 11: Nov. 21 – Detroit Lions – 1:00 p.m./FOX

Week 12: Nov. 28 – at Baltimore Ravens - 8:20 p.m./NBC

Week 13: BYE

Week 14: Dec. 12 - Baltimore Ravens - 1:00 p.m./CBS

Week 15: Dec. 18 or 19 - Las Vegas Raiders – TBD/TBD

Week 16: Dec. 25 - at Green Bay – 4:30 p.m.- FOX-NFLN-Amazon

Week 17: Jan. 3 (Mon) - at Pittsburgh Steelers – 8:15 p.m./ESPN

Week 18: Jan 9 – Cincinnati Bengals – 1:00 p.m./CBS

In Other News

© 2021 Journal-News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.