CJ grad falls short of medal with U.S. women’s eight rowing team

Chaminade Julienne graduate Molly Bruggeman and the United States eight team fell short of a rowing medal on Saturday at the Paris Olympics.
The USA finished fifth in the finals with a time of 6 minutes, 1.73 seconds at Vaires-sur-Marne Nautical Stadium on the east side of Paris. It was .24 seconds short of the fastest time it has posted in the Olympics.
Defending world champion Romania (5:54.39), defending Olympic champion Canada (5:58.84) and Great Britain (5:59.51) won the gold, silver and bronze, respectively. Australia (6:00.73) finished fourth. Italy was sixth (6:07.51).
The U.S. team finished second in its preliminary heat on Monday in 6:19 and finished the repechage in 6 minutes, 3.93 seconds on Thursday.
The U.S. women’s eight team won gold in the Olympics in 2008, 2012 and 2016 but has failed to medal in the last two Olympics.
