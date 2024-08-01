CJ grad advances to rowing finals with U.S. eight team at Paris Olympics

The United States finished the repechage in 6 minutes, 3.93 seconds. Canada was second in 6:04.81 and also advanced to the final. Australia, Italy and Denmark followed.

The U.S. team finished second in its preliminary heat Monday in 6:19. Romania won the heat in 6:12.31.

In addition to Bruggeman, the U.S. team includes: Charlotte Buck, of Nyack, N.Y.; Christina “Nina” Casatagna, of Princeton, N.J.; Olivia Coffey, of Elmira, N.Y.; Claire Collins, of Greenbrae, Calif.; Margaret Hedeman, of Concord, Mass.; Regina Salmons, of Methuen, Mass.; and Madeline Wanamaker, of Neenah, Wisc.

The U.S. women’s eight team won gold in the Olympics in 2008, 2012 and 2016 but failed to medal in 2021.