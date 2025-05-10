McCoy: Brown deals, bullpen slams door as Astros shutout Reds in series opener

It was the sixth time they’ve been shut out and their sixth loss in seven games. And it was the 18th time in 40 games that the 19-21 Reds have scored three or fewer runs.

The Reds had won nine straight games from Houston, last losing a game to the Astros in 2016.

There was a Hunter pitching in the game, but it wasn’t Cincinnati’s Hunter Greene, it was Houston’s Hunter Brown.

Brown, though, pitched like Greene while pushing his record to 6-1 with a 1.48 earned run average.

He held the Reds to a pair of soft singles and struck out nine in 5⅔ innings. He walked five, including going to 3-and-0 on five batters.

That pushed his pitch count to 101 and Houston manager Joe Espada had to use four pitchers out of the bullpen.

It didn’t matter. Kaleb Ort, Bryan King, Bryan Abreu and closer Josh Hader held the Reds scoreless on two hits over the final 4⅓ innings.

Hader, a familiar left arm to the Reds from his days in Milwaukee, gave up a double to Tyler Stephenson in the ninth, but struck out the other three hitters he faced.

“He came as advertised,” said Reds manager Tito Francona when asked about Brown. “We knew coming in he is one of the better young arms in the league and he kinda showed that.

“There was so much power to his fastball (98 and 99 miles an hour), then he had the change-up that is still 90-91 off the fastball. And the breaking ball really gave us a tough time.”

That the score was only 3-0 was miraculous.

The Astros outhit the Reds, 12-3. Every Astro in the lineup had at least one hit. They put their leadoff batter on base in the first, second, fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh innings.

The Reds didn’t put a leadoff man on base until TJ Friedl drew a walk leading off the eighth. With two outs, Austin Hays, playing his first game off the injured list, singled. But Gavin Lux was called out on strikes.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Striking out was a bad habit on this night. The Reds struck out 15 times.

While the Reds seemed helpless, the Astros scored a run with two outs in the second on Ohio State product Zach Dezenzo’s single.

The Astros scored two runs in the fifth, one on a one-out fielder’s choice and one on Isaac Parades’ opposite field punched double down the right field line with two outs.

Reds starter Nick Martinez pitched as though a swarm of hornets buzzed his head. He gave up 10 hits in his six innings — at least one hit in all six innings.

But he held them to three runs.

“I just kept making pitches,” said Martinez, whose record dipped to 1-4. “I just kept throwing them fastballs and sliders. I had to keep grinding and keep making pitches.”

By holding the Astros to three runs over six innings, Martinez was credited with a quality start, his third straight with little to celebrate.

“It was a battle and I can’t say I’m pleased,” he said. “Today was one of those days where you have to roll with the punches, keep making pitches and try to go deep.

“We’re going through it right now,” Martinez added. “We’re teeter-tottering, but we can’t give in. Keep working and don’t fall into a slide. We’re still showing some heart and competing.”

Francona, ever the optimist, always see sunshine for the next day.

“I keep my thoughts game-to-game, that’s how I feel,” he said when asked about the losing streak and missing hits. “You can get yourself into a bad mode when you think like that.

“Every day is going to be a new day,” he added. “We have to figure out a way tomorrow to make it be a better day. It’s no secret. I love these guys. I love watching Nick Martinez compete.

“He was bobbing and weaving, giving up 10 hits, but you can watch him and see how much he enjoys competing,” he said. “I just feel like we’re going to figure it out. That’s how I feel.”

One major facet the Reds need to figure out is how to get hits with runners in scoring position. Over the last seven games they are 7 for 61 with runners in scoring position.

As expected, pitcher Hunter Greene was placed on the 15-day injured list with his Grade-1 groin strain. In addition, Blake Dunn and Jacob Hurtubise were dispatched to Louisville (AAA).

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Pitcher Chase Petty was recalled from Louisville as was a surprise move — Will Benson was recalled.

Outfielder Jake Fraley was originally in Friday’s line-up but was scratched with soreness in his leg. Francona hinted after the game that Fraley might land on the injured list.

And during the game, a trade was announced. The Reds acquired first baseman/outfielder Connor Joe from San Diego for minor league pitcher Andrew Moore and cash considerations.

“Joe is a guy who can play first and the outfield, a veteran with a good reputation and I’ve always kind of liked him,” said Francona. “I’m thrilled we picked him up.”