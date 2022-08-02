journal-news logo
Cincinnati Reds: Tracking trade deadline deals

Reds starter Luis Castillo is introduced on Opening Day in Cincinnati on April 12, 2022, at Great American Ball Park. David Jablonski/Staff

Reds starter Luis Castillo is introduced on Opening Day in Cincinnati on April 12, 2022, at Great American Ball Park.

The Major League Baseball trade deadline is 6 p.m. Tuesday.

The Cincinnati Reds, who have not been in contention since a 3-22 start in April, have been active in recent days, dealing veteran players and key pieces for prospects as the deadline approaches. Here are the moves they’ve made.

Thursday: The Reds traded outfielder Tyler Naquin and left-handed pitcher Phillip Diehl to the New York Mets for minor leaguers Jose Acuna, a right-handed pitcher, and Hector Rodriguez, a centerfielder.

Friday: The Reds traded All-Star Luis Castillo to the Seattle Mariners for four minor league prospects: infielders Noelvi Marte and Edwin Arroyo; and right-handers Levi Stoudt and Andrew Moore.

Monday: The Reds traded outfielder Tommy Pham to the Boston Red Sox for a player to be named later or cash

David Jablonski covers the Dayton Flyers and other sports for the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal News.

