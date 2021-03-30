Cincinnati Reds Opening Day: What fans need to know

How to watch: The game will be televised by Bally Sports Ohio, formerly known as Fox Sports Ohio.

Ticket info: The game is sold out. The lowest-price resale tickets on StubHub.com are going for $81.

After having no fans at games in 2020 because of the pandemic, the Reds will be allowed to fill the stadium to 30 percent capacity. The stadium seats 42,319, so there could be a crowd of as many as 12,695 fans. Fans will be required to wear masks and will sit in socially-distanced pods of no more than six people.

Weather forecast: There will be a high of 40 degrees on Thursday in Cincinnati with a 2 percent chance of rain.

Parade info: There will be no traditional Findlay Market Parade for the second straight year.

“Until the Cincinnati Reds are permitted to fill the stadium to full capacity and there are no restrictions on group events,” organizers announced in December, “we feel we cannot put on the type of extravaganza you have come to expect on Opening Day.”