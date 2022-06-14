Cincinnati Reds: Hunter Greene picks up league honor after pair of strong starts

BreakingNews
Sports
By
18 minutes ago

Hunter Greene’s recent hot streak has been noticed beyond Southwest Ohio.

The Cincinnati Reds’ rookie pitcher was named the National League Player of the Week on Monday after posting his best back-to-back starts of the season.

ExploreReds rally to top D-Backs

A 22-year-old who was the team’s No. 1 pick in 2017 started two games last week and went 1-0 with a 0.75 ERA.

He struck out 15 and walked two while allowing one run in 12 innings.

He got the win and a shutout June 6 when his start against the Diamondbacks came to an end prematurely because of rain. He tossed seven innings that night and allowed one hit while striking out eight and walking none.

On the season, Greene is 3-7 with a 5.10 ERA in 12 starts.

His ERA was 6.00 in April, 5.18 in May and 2.87 so far in June.

He told MLB.com that being named player of the week is “a really cool accolade.”

“To be able to hit that in your first year is really, really special,” he said. “I was with my family actually when I saw it. They were proud of me. To experience that moment with them was cool.

“Still a lot of work to be done, but I definitely want to smell the roses and not be too caught up in trying to be perfect every time, but to enjoy it. Really cool.”

About the Author

Follow Marcus Hartman on facebookFollow Marcus Hartman on twitter

Marcus Hartman has been a digital sports columnist and reporter at Cox's Ohio newspapers the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News since 2016.

