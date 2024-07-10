Cincinnati Reds: Greene gets All-Star nod after strong first half of season

Explore Hinds makes history in first two MLB games

The 24-year-old Greene is 5-4 with a 3.45 ERA this season after going 9-20 with an ERA in the mid-4.0s in his first two seasons in the big leagues.

After an up-and-down April, Greene had a dominant May, posting a 2.40 ERA and striking out 29 in five starts.

In June, the righty allowed four or more runs three times but had three starts in which he allowed two runs or fewer.

While the 22-year-old De La Cruz has enjoyed a meteoric rise since 2021, Greene’s wait was a little longer.

Greene was the No. 2 pick in the 2017 MLB Draft out of Notre Dame High School in Sherman Oaks, Calif. He was a standout prep shortstop but opted to go the pitching route as a pro, a decision that likely extended his developmental arc.

He started 18 games for the Dayton Dragons in 2018, posting a 3-7 record with a 4.48 ERA but saw his development derailed temporarily by Tommy John surgery on his pitching elbow.

Greene returned in 2021 and found his footing while splitting his time between Double-A Chattanooga and Triple-A Louisville then made his MLB debut in April 2022.

The 2024 ASG is set for July 16 at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.