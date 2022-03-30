Cincinnati Reds complete Winker-Suarez trade with pitching prospect

The Cincinnati Reds completed their trade with the Seattle Mariners with the acquisition of Connor Phillips.
The player-to-be-named-later in the deal that sent Jesse Winker and Eugenio Suarez to Seattle earlier in March, Phillips was the No. 64 pick in the 2020 draft.
Baseball America rated the right-handed pitcher Seattle’s 12th-best prospect, and he was No. 15 according to MLB Pipeline.
The 6-2, 195-pounder will turn 22 in May and is coming off a year in which he went 7-4 with a 4.62 ERA in 17 starts.
All but one of those starts was made at the Class A level, so he could be a candidate to join the Advanced-A Dayton Dragons to start the year.
He struck out 111 in 76 innings last year while walking 46 and unleashing 17 wild pitches.
The Reds also acquired pitchers Justin Dunn and Brandon Williamson and major-league outfielder Jake Fraley in the Winker-Suarez deal.
Williamson was slotted as the Reds’ No. 5 prospect in updated MLB Pipeline rankings while righty Chase Petty, who was acquired for Sonny Gray earlier this month, is ranked No. 7.
Dunn was a first-round pick of the Mets in 2016 and is 5-4 with a 3.94 ERA in 25 big-league starts over the past three seasons, but he is on the shelf with a shoulder issue.
About the Author