Roethlisberger: Monday will likely be his final game at Heinz Field

“All signs are pointing this is it,” Roethlisberger said, according to Gerry Dulac, of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “In the grand scheme of things, the signs are pointing that way, that this will be it.”

If Roethlisberger retires, it will end a playing career that started in Ohio at Findlay High School and continued for three seasons (2001-03) with the Miami RedHawks. He threw 84 touchdown passes in 38 games.