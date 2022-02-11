Cincinnati Bengals tight end C.J. Uzomah says ‘I’ll take a bath in chili’ if team wins Super Bowl

During Thursday’s media availability, Uzomah was asked how he felt about fans chugging cans of Skyline chili to celebrate the team’s Super Bowl appearance. While he called the move “reckless” and “awesome,” Uzomah said he was willing to take it one step further.

“I’ll take a bath in chili,” Uzomah said. “You put it in a swimming pool and I’ll dive in there. I’ll eat my way out.”