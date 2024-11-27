Cincinnati Bengals: Tackle Orlando Brown Jr. ‘optimistic’ he’ll play vs. Steelers

The Bengals are coming off a bye week and host the AFC North-leading Pittsburgh Steelers (8-3) on Sunday, and Brown said the extra time off was “very helpful” for him. He shares Taylor’s optimism about his status for this week but is still remaining cautious.

“We’ll just have to see,” Brown Jr. said. “We’re taking it day by day. I’m pretty optimistic too, though.”

Linebacker Logan Wilson did not practice Wednesday because of a knee injury, and defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins remained out because of a viral illness that Taylor said will keep him “day-to-day.”

Cincinnati also listed defensive tackle B.J. Hill and wide receiver Tee Higgins as limited for non-injury/rest reasons, after Taylor noted that could be the case for Higgins on Wednesdays going forward just as a way to manage him coming back from a previous quadriceps injury. Right tackle Amarius Mims (ankle) and Charlie Jones (groin) were limited as well.

Brown originally injured his knee in the Week 7 game at Cleveland but started the next game, at home against the Eagles, and ended up exiting with discomfort midway through the 37-17 loss. He’s been inactive ever since, but Taylor had said after the Week 10 loss at Baltimore that Brown had been close to playing.

The Bengals then seemed to dial back his workload again, and he missed a third straight game against the Chargers on Nov. 17.

“It’s gotten better throughout the time I’ve been out, so I think that’s more what was being spoken about,” Brown said, when asked if he had any setbacks.

Brown called it a “unique injury” because of the nature of it impacting his knee and lower leg, but he’s also never missed games like this before in his seven-year NFL career. He had started every game since he took over as a full-time starter in Year 2 with the Ravens in 2019, the first of four straight Pro Bowl seasons.

During his absence, the Bengals have dropped two straight, following a win against the Raiders at home the first week he missed.

“It’s never easy dealing with injury,” Brown said. “My first time in my life, in my career missing time, so it’s been hard standing on the sidelines watching the guys, but they’ve been fighting, they’ve been scrapping. It’s important to me.”

SUNDAY’S GAME

Steelers at Bengals, 1 p.m., CBS, 700, 1530, 102.7, 104.7