Cincinnati Bengals sign former Buckeye

Ohio State’s Eli Apple celebrates after breaking up the final pass of the game in the end zone against Indiana on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2015, at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind. David Jablonski/Staff
Sports | 3 minutes ago
By Marcus Hartman

Eli Apple is returning to the Buckeye State.

The Cincinnati Bengals announced Tuesday they have signed the cornerback as a free agent.

Apple was a starter on Ohio State 2014 national championship team and became the No. 10 pick in the 2016 NFL Draft by his hometown team, the New York Giants.

Two years later, they traded him to the New Orleans Saints, and he became a free agent after they declined to pick up his fifth-year option.

Apple spent last season with the Panthers on a one-year contract.

He has played 57 career NFL games and logged 29 tackles with three interceptions and 33 pass-breakups.

