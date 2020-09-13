Cincinnati Bengals: Burrow’s first NFL score comes on ground

The Cincinnati Bengals rookie quarterback ran in the opening score from 23 yards out for a 7-0 lead over the L.A. Chargers with 2:24 left in the first quarter. He hadn’t been getting much time to throw with the Chargers' defensive line applying quick pressure, but the offensive line gave him some room to work for a 13-yard pass to A.J. Green on third down from the Chargers' 36-yard line, and two plays later, Burrow found a hole to break a long scramble for a touchdown.