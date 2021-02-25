Cincinnati Reds: Suarez aims for 50 home runs in 2021

“Last year for me was tough,” Suarez said. “I’m talking about everything. Overall. My body didn’t feel very good last year, and I felt like I was slow. My footwork wasn’t good. This offseason, in my house, with my family, talking about my future in the game, I understood if I didn’t do anything for my body, I wouldn’t play as long as I wanted. I just want to play as long as I can. I know I can’t control that, but I control my body. That’s why I’m doing this. Right now, I feel so good. My energy is high. It’s a new version of myself. I worked so hard in the offseason.”

The unique nature of last season also played a part in Suarez’s struggles. There were no fans in the stands, not even family members. Suarez also had a shoulder issue that was on his mind. He thought about the shoulder a lot and didn’t want to re-injure it.

With the Reds approaching their first Cactus League game of spring training at 3:05 p.m. Sunday against the Cleveland Indians, Suarez said he’s strong and healthy. His goal in 2021 is to set a new career high in home runs. No Red has hit 50 home runs since George Foster set the team record with 52 in 1977.

“I feel like this is going to be a special year for me,” Suarez said. “I’ll go for 50 homers. I don’t know if it’s going to happen, but I’ll go for 50.”

The Reds enjoyed a winning season (31-29) and reached the playoffs last season for the first time since Suarez came to the franchise in 2015. He went 2-for-9 with a walk and four strikeouts as the Reds were swept in two games by the Atlanta Braves in the Division Series.

All the key hitters who helped lead the Reds to 11 victories in their last 14 games return this season, and Suarez should make his sixth straight Opening Day start. The Reds haven’t had a third baseman start that many openers in a row since Chris Sabo (1988-93).

“I’m so excited for this year and so happy to be here and around the boys,” Suarez said. “Everybody has got a new good energy, and I bring my energy to everybody — you know my good vibes only. That’s me, man. I want to be the best Suarez I can be, the best ever this year.”