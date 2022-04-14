journal-news logo
Chaminade Julienne hires Earl White as new football coach

Earl White of Belmont High School is the only Dayton Public Schools combination head football coach and athletic director. MARC PENDLETON / STAFF

Chaminade Julienne announced the hiring of Earl White as head football coach on Thursday.

White replaces Marcus Colvin, who left in January after 11 seasons to take the head coaching job at Beavercreek.

“I’m very happy to be here,” White said in a press release. “I’ve wanted this job. I understand the excellence that CJ stands for. Having this opportunity is like a dream-come-true job for me. I feel blessed to have the opportunity to be part of the CJ family. I look forward to representing the Chaminade Julienne community and participating in the vision and direction CJ represents.”

White has recently coached at Belmont and also coached at Thurgood Marshall earlier in his career. He has a career record of 124-76 and has led teams to the playoffs eight times.

“Many coaches serve as educators, mentors and, most importantly, positive influences for students who come from various walks of life,” CJ Athletic Director Anthony Turner said in a press release. “While getting to know coach White through the interview process, I’ve come to find that he is that special coach, a leader of young student athletes. With the success that other programs have experienced as part of his career in coaching, I look forward to the gifts and talents that he brings to our team that will certainly build upon our strong Eagle tradition.”

David Jablonski covers the Dayton Flyers and other sports for the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal News.

