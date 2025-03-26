Centerville’s Cotie McMahon leaving Ohio State after three seasons

Two-time All-Big Ten first teamer Cotie McMahon entered the transfer portal Wednesday after three seasons at Ohio State.
McMahon, a 6-foot forward out of Centerville High School, led the Buckeyes in scoring this season at 16.5 points per game. She earned first-team, All-Big Ten honors this season and last season. In 2023, she was the Big Ten Freshman of the Year.
The Buckeyes finished 26-7 this season, losing a second-round NCAA Tournament game at home vs. Tennessee on Sunday.
McMahon will have one season of eligibility remaining. She’s expected to be a first-round pick in the 2026 WNBA Draft.
