Centerville’s Cotie McMahon leaving Ohio State after three seasons

Junior forward entered transfer portal on Wednesday
Ohio State Cotie McMahon (32) shoots the ball during the first quarter against Montana State in the first round of the NCAA college basketball tournament, Friday, March 21, 2025, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Joe Maiorana)

Two-time All-Big Ten first teamer Cotie McMahon entered the transfer portal Wednesday after three seasons at Ohio State.

McMahon, a 6-foot forward out of Centerville High School, led the Buckeyes in scoring this season at 16.5 points per game. She earned first-team, All-Big Ten honors this season and last season. In 2023, she was the Big Ten Freshman of the Year.

ExploreCupps commits to Ohio State

The Buckeyes finished 26-7 this season, losing a second-round NCAA Tournament game at home vs. Tennessee on Sunday.

McMahon will have one season of eligibility remaining. She’s expected to be a first-round pick in the 2026 WNBA Draft.

