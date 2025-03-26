Centerville’s Cotie McMahon leaving Ohio State after three seasons

Two-time All-Big Ten first teamer Cotie McMahon entered the transfer portal Wednesday after three seasons at Ohio State.

McMahon, a 6-foot forward out of Centerville High School, led the Buckeyes in scoring this season at 16.5 points per game. She earned first-team, All-Big Ten honors this season and last season. In 2023, she was the Big Ten Freshman of the Year.