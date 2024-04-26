Centerville grad finds new home in Southern Conference

House, a 6-foot-7 guard, averaged 3.7 minutes per game in 23 appearances as a sophomore. He made 8 of 17 3-pointers (47.1%). He played double-digit minutes in the first three games but did not see more than seven minutes of action in a game the rest of the season.

House has two seasons of eligibility remaining.

Furman, which is located in Greenville, S.C., plays in the Southern Conference. The Paladins were 17-16 last season. Two years ago, they finished 28-8 and beat Virginia in the first round of the NCAA tournament. Coach Bob Richey is entering his eight season.

Four of Furman’s top five scorers entered the portal after the season. Guard JP Pegues (18.4 points per game) left for Auburn. Guard Marcus Foster (17.0) transferred to Xavier. Alex Williams (13.2), a forward from Xenia who graduated from Cincinnati Moeller, committed to Duquesne on Friday. Carter Whitt (7.9) moved to Belmont.