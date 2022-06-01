Butler grad caps strong spring with top-25 finish at NCAA golf championships

Greaser finished at 8-over (73-72-74-69—288). He had North Carolina’s third-best score. His final-round 69 was his best round at the NCAA championships. He tied for 78th at the championships last year.

“I’ve been hitting it good all week,” Greaser said Monday in a video shared on Twitter by North Carolina’s official golf account. “I’ve hit a lot of fairways, a lot of greens. I’m hitting it close but just haven’t made any putts. I finally got the putter a little bit warm today and started seeing some putts drop. I think that was a difference maker for me.”