Burrow’s first NFL TD has Bengals up on Chargers at half

Joe Burrow dialed up his own number to collect his first NFL touchdown.
The Cincinnati Bengals rookie quarterback ran in the opening score from 23 yards out with 2:24 left in the first quarter Sunday in the season opener against the L.A. Chargers, and the Bengals carried a 7-6 lead into halftime.
Burrow hadn’t been getting much time to throw with the Chargers' defensive line applying quick pressure, but the Bengals' offensive line gave him some room to work for a 13-yard pass to A.J. Green on third down from the Chargers' 36-yard line, and two plays later, Burrow found a hole and burst through for the long touchdown run.
The Bengals defense did their part to protect the lead, forcing the Chargers to punt their first three drives in the first quarter and then holding them to a pair of field goals. Michael Badgley hit a 24-yard field goal with 7:10 left in the half, then made a 43-yarder at the end of the quarter, but the Bengals forced turnovers on downs during the two drives in between those. Sam Hubbard stopped Chargers quarterback Tyrod Taylor on both the fourth-down stops.
Los Angeles made sure Burrow received a proper welcome to the NFL, hitting him multiple times and getting to him for three sacks in the first half. Right tackle Bobby Hart gave up two of those sacks, and the other came when Joey Bosa blew past left tackle Jonah Williams, who also was making his NFL debut.
Burrow completed 9 of 14 passes for 51 yards with four of those passes going toward Green, who successfully made his return to the field for the first time since 2018. Green, who missed all of last season with an ankle injury, had three catches for 28 yards to lead the seven receivers Burrow targeted.