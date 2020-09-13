Burrow’s first NFL TD has Bengals up on Chargers at half

The Cincinnati Bengals rookie quarterback ran in the opening score from 23 yards out with 2:24 left in the first quarter Sunday in the season opener against the L.A. Chargers, and the Bengals carried a 7-6 lead into halftime.

Burrow hadn’t been getting much time to throw with the Chargers' defensive line applying quick pressure, but the Bengals' offensive line gave him some room to work for a 13-yard pass to A.J. Green on third down from the Chargers' 36-yard line, and two plays later, Burrow found a hole and burst through for the long touchdown run.