Browns up on Bengals by two touchdowns

CINCINNATI -- The Cincinnati Bengals offense moved the ball well in the first half of the Battle of Ohio opener against the Cleveland Browns, but it didn’t show up on the scoreboard.
An interception returned for a touchdown, a third-down drop and a fumble prevented the Bengals from keeping up with the Browns to start the game. The Browns took advantage of the miscues to take a 24-10 lead into halftime Sunday at Paul Brown Stadium, while Cincinnati’s defense seemed to pick up where it left off with last week’s struggles against the New York Jets.
After a solid start for the Bengals offense on the opening drive, Joe Burrow attempted a pass to Ja’Marr Chase in tight coverage, and Denzel Ward jumped in front to pick it off and returned it 99 yards for a touchdown.
Burrow responded by leading the offense right back down to the red zone, and Joe Mixon punched it in on an 11-yard run to cap a nine-play drive and tie the game with Evan McPherson’s kick. The Bengals, who are seeking a 3-0 start in division play, had 20 plays combined on their first two drives.
However, the Browns marched right back down the field with the help of two big gains by Nick Chubb and regained the lead, 14-7, on Chubb’s 1-yard run with 14:45 left in the second quarter.
The Bengals crossed midfield on their next drive, but an open Samaje Perine dropped a would-be conversion on third down and Tyler Boyd got tangled up as Burrow’s fourth-and-3 deep pass fell incomplete. Cleveland immediately took advantage to keep the momentum, as Donovan Peoples-Jones beat Eli Jones to haul in a deep ball from Baker Mayfield for a 60-yard touchdown strike the next play to extend the lead to 21-7 with 10:10 left in the half.
Cincinnati couldn’t stop the bleeding after that. Chase fumbled the ball away at the end of a five-yard reception, and Browns cornerback A.J. Green recovered at the Bengals 30-yard line. This time, the defense held up to limit the damage to a 28-yard field goal by Chase McLaughlin, making it a 17-point game.
The Bengals were helped into the red zone by an unnecessary roughness call on Jordan Elliot after he threw a punch in a scuffle after Jadeveon Clowney made an uncalled late hit on Burrow. However, the most they could get out of it was three points, as McPherson made a 27-yard field goal with two seconds left before halftime.
Burrow completed 18 of 26 passes for 199 yards with one interception in the first half. He had another interception negated by a penalty. Mixon rushed for 56 yards on 10 carries. Mayfield completed 7 of 8 passes for 121 yards and one touchdown, and Chubb had 39 yards on six carries.
