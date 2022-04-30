Browns trade second-round pick to Texans

The Cleveland Browns won’t make their first pick of the 2022 NFL Draft until the third round, unless another trade occurs.
Cleveland, which did not have a first-round pick Thursday, traded the 44th pick (second round) to Houston in exchange for three more picks (Nos. 68, 108 and 124). The Texans took Alabama wide receiver John Metchie with that second-round selection.
The Browns already were set to make two selections in the third round and now add another one. They have three fourth-round picks as well.
In Other News
1
Bengals pick up fifth-year option on Jonah Williams
2
Around 30,000 runners expected at this year’s Flying Pig Marathon
3
Ohio State Buckeyes: Wilson, Olave snap curious NFL Draft drought
4
Browns don’t move up in NFL draft, still stuck with Mayfield
5
NFL Draft: Bengals believe Michigan standout brings versatility to...
About the Author