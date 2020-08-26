Brewers, Reds follow the lead of protests by NBA players

The Milwaukee Brewers and Cincinnati Reds made the same decision as the Milwaukee Bucks and decided not to play Wednesday, according to multiple reports. MLB.com reported it was a unanimous decision by both teams.
The Brewers and Reds, who scheduled to play in Milwaukee in the third game of a four-game series, made a statement against racial injustice three days after the shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, by police in Kenosha, Wisc. Kenosha is 40 miles from Milwaukee.
Reds manager David Bell said Wednesday afternoon he heard there were going to be discussions about the status of the game.
“There’s clearly things that are going on that are so much more important than what we’re doing,” Bell said. “I mean when we’re here, this is everything to us. We continue to prepare to play right now, but it’s devastating, and my heart goes out to everyone affected by it. We’re all affected by it.”
According to reports, Brewers players held a meeting late Wednesday afternoon. That followed the decision by the Bucks, who walked off the court in Orlando, where they were scheduled to play the Orlando Magic in the NBA playoffs.
“Some things are bigger than basketball,” Bucks senior vice president Alex Lasry wrote on Twitter. “The stand taken today by the players and (the organization) shows that we’re fed up. Enough is enough. Change needs to happen. I’m incredibly proud of our guys and we stand 100% behind our players ready to assist and bring about real change.”
Two other NBA playoff Game 5s were then postponed: Rockets vs. Thunder and Lakers vs. Trail Blazers.