Boys basketball: Which area teams are ranked in this week’s state polls?

By Associated Press
45 minutes ago

The top 10 teams in the boys Associated Press Ohio high school basketball polls with first-place votes in parentheses, won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:

DIVISION I

1. Centerville (5) 17-2 117 2

2. Lakewood St. Edward (8) 15-1 110 1

3. Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 17-2 79 4

4. Powell Olentangy Liberty 18-2 75 5

5. Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 16-2 72 3

6. Stow-Munroe Falls 16-2 55 8

7. Akr. SVSM 13-5 49 6

8. Garfield Hts. 16-3 31 10

9. Pickerington Cent. 14-5 24 T10

10. Fairfield 16-4 19 7

Others receiving 12 or more points: Wayne 18. Avon Lake 17. Westerville N. 15. Cin. Elder 14.

DIVISION II

1. Cols. Bishop Ready (9) 19-0 117 1

2. Chaminade Julienne (3) 19-2 115 2

3. Rocky River Lutheran W. (1) 18-1 96 4

4. Cin. Taft 16-2 93 3

5. Sandusky 18-1 54 7

6. Tol. Cent. Cath. 14-4 47 6

7. Defiance 16-2 41 5

8. Youngs. Ursuline 16-1 32 10

(tie) Zanesville Maysville 18-1 32 8

10. Cin. Woodward 15-3 31 8

Others receiving 12 or more points: Tippecanoe 16. Carrollton 14.

DIVISION III

1. Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. (9) 14-4 117 1

2. Minford (1) 17-1 91 3

3. Miami East (1) 19-2 87 4

4. Ottawa-Glandorf 15-3 81 5

5. Toledo Emmanuel Christian 15-3 54 2

6. Cols. Africentric 17-4 43 7

7. Martins Ferry 16-1 39 T8

8. Malvern 18-1 30 10

9. Worthington Christian 16-2 29 T8

10. Preble Shawnee (1) 17-3 22 NR

(tie) S. Point 16-3 22 NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: Findlay Liberty-Benton 20. Youngs. Liberty 19. Gahanna Cols. Academy 15. Greeneview (1) 12.

DIVISION IV

1. Richmond Hts. (12) 20-0 129 1

2. Jackson Center 19-1 107 2

3. Leesburg Fairfield 20-0 90 3

4. Russia 18-2 73 5

5. Convoy Crestview 16-2 61 4

6. Marion Local 16-3 58 T7

7. Lowellville 17-1 41 6

8. Troy Christian 18-3 39 9

9. Caldwell 17-2 37 T7

10. Hamler Patrick Henry 16-3 21 10

Others receiving 12 or more points: Stewart Federal Hocking 15.

Associated Press
