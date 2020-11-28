Boys basketball: Led by Akron signee Johnson, East has high hopes again

Johnson stepped up as the go-to scorer last year, replacing the 2018-19 GMC Player of the Year Jarrett Cox. Johnson averaged 5.0 points and 3.2 assists as a sophomore starter, after playing in 24 games, mostly off the bench, as a freshman.

“Just his all-around game has improved,” Adkins said. “When he came in as a freshman, he was very athletic but raw. His understanding of the game has come a long way. He has a high basketball IQ, so seeing the growth of that has been really cool to watch, seeing him develop as someone who understands the game. Of the guys who watch basketball outside of what we do, he watches more than anyone. And seeing him develop into a fine young man is one of the most rewarding things.”

The Akron University signee is one of three seniors on the roster, but the only one with varsity experience.

Other key returners are juniors Jadon Coles, Kobe Peck, Nate Adkins and Charlie Kenrich. They are joined by new contributors Evan Spicer, Daniel Mulumba and Kyle Poppe and sophomore Jack Kronauge. Adkins said this will be a typical Lakota East team in terms of how the Hawks play, but offensively they might play more in transition and a quicker pace based on the strengths of the players.

“I like our team,” coach Adkins said. “We’re maybe not as big as we have been. We’re a little smaller and more guard-oriented, but pretty deep, so we can go deep into our bench. We’ve got good chemistry. Our junior class is a group that has played together since second grade, so from a chemistry standpoint, it’s a close-knit group of guys.”

The preseason has been a strange one so far, though. Between players missing practices because of injuries or being quarantined because of the rise of COVID-19 cases at school, there have been days when East has had just four or five varsity players available. The Hawks had a lot of injuries this time last year, so they’ve proven capable of overcoming delays getting everyone together on the court, and the depth Adkins speaks of should help.

East opens GMC play Dec. 4 at Hamilton, and the Hawks will be highly motivated, looking to pick up where they left off last year before a potential trip to state was halted.

“Anyone that had that taste in their mouth of having a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity ripped away from them,” Adkins said. “Those decisions were made for the safety of all those around us, but at the same time, you never know when you’re going to get to that point in a basketball season or if you’re ever going to get there, so it creates more urgency that it could be ripped away any point. They are trying to embrace that and just play every day like it could be their last one out there.”

