Boys Basketball: Is your team ranked in first state poll of season?

4. Fairmont 9-1 51

5. Upper Arlington (2) 9-0 48

6. Pickerington Central 7-1 42

7. Green 9-1 40

8. Lakewood St. Edward 6-2 39

9. Cin. Elder 10-2 37

10. Sylvania Northview 8-1 32

Others receiving 12 or more points: Lima Sr. 27. Lyndhurst Brush 19. Pickerington N. 14. Cin. Sycamore 13. Perrysburg 12.

DIVISION II

1. Akr. SVSM (10) 4-2 100

2. Tol. Cent. Cath. 8-1 87

3. Alter 7-2 82

4. Bloom-Carroll (2) 8-1 79

5. Cin. Woodward 8-1 60

6. Lexington 8-1 43

7. Dresden Tri-Valley 6-1 37

8. Waverly 7-3 30

9. Akr. Buchtel 6-3 27

10. Cols. Beechcroft 5-1 26

Others receiving 12 or more points: Oakwood (1) 25. Delaware Buckeye Valley 19. Cols. Eastmoor 18. Thornville Sheridan 17.

DIVISION III

1. Ottawa-Glandorf (5) 8-0 98

2. Versailles (1) 8-0 83

3. N. Robinson Col. Crawford 8-0 68

(tie) Canal Winchester Harvest Prep (1) 5-2 68

5. Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. (2) 6-2 46

6. Springfield Shawnee (1) 7-2 41

7. W. Lafayette Ridgewood (1) 8-1 38

8. S. Point 8-1 36

9. Cols. Africentric 4-2 35

(tie) Cin. Taft (2) 5-2 35

Others receiving 12 or more points: Cols. Ready 32. Haviland Wayne Trace 29. Collins Western Reserve 27. Centerburg 24. Utica 20. Richwood N. Union 14.

DIVISION IV

1. Botkins (7) 8-1 106

2. Antwerp (2) 9-0 75

3. Glouster Trimble 9-0 72

4. Malvern (2) 8-0 71

5. Cols. Grandview Hts. 8-1 51

6. Lucasville Valley 9-0 50

7. Tri-Village 7-2 46

8. Toledo Emmanuel Christian 8-1 45

9. Richmond Hts. (2) 5-4 39

10. Springfield Catholic Central 8-0 34

Others receiving 12 or more points: Tiffin Calvert 25. Dalton 19. Maria Stein Marion Local 18. Berlin Hiland 14. Monroeville 13.