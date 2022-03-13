Hamburger icon
Boys basketball: Centerville beats Fairfield for Division I regional title

Centerville's Rich Rolf shoots over Fairfield's Logan Woods during Saturday night's Division I regional final at Xavier's Cintas Center. Nick Graham/STAFF

Centerville's Rich Rolf shoots over Fairfield's Logan Woods during Saturday night's Division I regional final at Xavier's Cintas Center. Nick Graham/STAFF

By Jeff Gilbert, Contributing Writer
43 minutes ago
Elks win 44th straight game, return to state semifinals

CINCINNATI -- Centerville pulled away in the second half Saturday night to defeat Fairfield 55-39 and return to the Division I final four for a chance to win a second straight state title.

The Elks (28-0) extended their winning streak to 44 straight. Rich Rolf led the Elks with 22 points and 11 rebounds. Tom House added 12 points and Gabe Cupps had 11.

Centerville will play Cleveland St. Ignatius (17-11) in the state semifinals at 8:30 p.m. next Saturday at UD Arena. Ignatius defeated Lima Senior 74-58 Saturday. The other semifinal is at 5:15 between Lakewood St. Edward (21-5) and the winner of Pickerington Central (23-2) and Gahanna Lincoln (25-2). The state championship game is Sunday, March 20, at 8:30 p.m..

Centerville built a 20-12 lead in the second quarter, but Fairfield rallied to tie the score at 20. The Elks responded to lead 26-20 at halftime.

Deshawne Crim led Fairfield with 10 points.

