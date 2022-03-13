Boys basketball: Centerville beats Fairfield for Division I regional title

The Elks (28-0) extended their winning streak to 44 straight. Rich Rolf led the Elks with 22 points and 11 rebounds. Tom House added 12 points and Gabe Cupps had 11.

Centerville will play Cleveland St. Ignatius (17-11) in the state semifinals at 8:30 p.m. next Saturday at UD Arena. Ignatius defeated Lima Senior 74-58 Saturday. The other semifinal is at 5:15 between Lakewood St. Edward (21-5) and the winner of Pickerington Central (23-2) and Gahanna Lincoln (25-2). The state championship game is Sunday, March 20, at 8:30 p.m..